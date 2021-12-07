Four Powerball players split $50,000 prize from Des Peres ticket

DES PERES, Mo. – Four lucky Powerball players won $50,000 through the Double Play option. Three St. Louis County residents and one person from Illinois claimed the prize at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis on December 1.

The new Double Play option was launched in August. The drawings follow each regular drawing for a chance to win up to $10 million. Powerball players simply add Double Play to their ticket for an additional dollar.

The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K on Manchester Road in Des Peres for the November 17 drawing. The players matched four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball number, in the game’s separate Double Play drawing.

The estimated jackpot for the Wednesday, Dec. 8, drawing is $291 million. The chances of winning the jackpot is around one in 292,201,338.