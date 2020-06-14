Four shootings overnight Saturday

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another active night in St. Louis, with four reported shootings through the evening and overnight.

The first shooting occurred Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at Skinker and Etzel in the city’s West End neighborhood. Police said one man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. He was conscious and breathing.

At 1:33 a.m. Sunday morning, an adult male showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds to his torso and shoulder. The victim was listed in stable condition. The incident took place in the area of Salisbury and Hall streets in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

Police said the victim is being uncooperative with their investigation.

Shortly after, a 36-year-old man was shot in the foot around 1:55 a.m. near Chouteau and Broadway in the LaSalle Park neighborhood. He was conscious and breathing.

At 2:48 a.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old woman and 29-year-old man were shot in the 4500 block of North Broadway, in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood. The woman was shot twice in the arm and the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and both legs.

Both victims were conscious and breathing.

There’s been no word if any of these shootings are related.