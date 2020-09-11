Four St. Louis libraries to be used as in-person absentee voting locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Four St. Louis City libraries will be used as satellite in-person absentee voting sites in the November 3rd election. Those locations are the central library on Olive Street, Schlafly Library on North Euclid, the Julia Davis Library on Natural Bridge, and Buder Library on Hampton Avenue. Only touch-screen voting machines will be available at these sites.

Absentee voters who prefer to use a paper ballot must use the Tucker Boulevard location. October 21st is the last day a voter can request an absentee or mail-in ballot

The Cardinals had offered Busch Stadium as an absentee voting site but the election board’s director tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that while that offer was generous they believe libraries are better options.