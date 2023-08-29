ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis culinary landscape earns rave reviews from USA Today, which ranked four local restaurants among the “Top 100 budget eats” in the nation, including two in the Top 10.

The USA Today research team analyzed around 28,000 restaurants from dozens of major U.S. cities. Rankings were ultimately based on the quality of Google reviews. Each restaurant recognized had at least 200 reviews, no more than 10 locations, and a “$1” sign on Google’s cost scale.

According to USA Today, the following four St. Louis restaurants were recognized as the top “budget eats” in the nation…

Teatopia (No. 3 overall)

Blues City Deli (No. 6)

Balkan Treat Box (No. 13)

Eovaldi’s Deli (No. 44)

Teatopia is a south St. Louis café that specializes in tea and smoothies, but also offers a variety of salads and lunch options. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Sunday at 2606 Cherokee Street.

Blues City Deli, also recently named Yelp’s best deli shop in the Midwest, provides hearty sandwiches with tributes to the blues music genre. It’s open from common lunch hours Monday through Saturday at 2438 McNair Avenue in the Benton Park neighborhood.

Balkan Treat Box dominates the Balkan food scene in St. Louis with pide, lahmacun and ćevapi. It’s also a piece of St. Louis CITY SC stadium food experience. The flagship restaurant is located at 8103 Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves, and it’s open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eovaldi’s Deli, a staple of The Hill, is a site for sandwiches, salads and pretty much any Italian selection you can imagine. It’s open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 2201 Edwards Street.

One pretty common denominator between the four, they are designed to fulfill cravings during the lunch hours. Sandwiches are also a big part of the experiences that can help the restaurant be considered budget-friendly.

The only two budget eats to beat Teatopia were both based in Florida. At No. 2, it’s Tacos 19 in Miami. For the top spot, it’s Mickey’s Subs in Tampa Bay.