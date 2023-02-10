ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are searching for four men accused of stealing credit cards and using them for various purchases in St. Charles.

The St. Charles Police Department says all four used “fraudulent credit cards” Thursday to purchase items from a business located on Country Club Road.

Police are searching for four men accused of stealing credit cards and using them for various purchases in St. Charles. A black Hyundai SUV is linked to the case. (Photo courtesy: St. Charles Police Department)

All four reportedly arrived in a black Hyundai SUV, caught on camera while parked by a gas pump.

The group completed “numerous transactions,” then took off in the vehicle, according to police.

Additional details are limited at this time. If you have any information, contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.