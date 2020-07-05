Fourth of July marks Mari de Villa Senior Living resident’s 107th birthday

TOWN AND COUNTRY – On this Fourth of July it was a celebration of more than a century. A Town and Country senior living facility woman reached a milestone.

Jean Casteel turned 107 years old Saturday and nothing was going to stop her family and friends from celebrating her birthday in the age of social distancing.

Casteel has seen a lot over the last 107 years, but this Fourth of July held a couple of surprises.

To celebrate the big day, the Mari de Villa Senior Living Facility in Town and County residents, staff, and Jean’s family organized a birthday celebration.

There was a band, decorations and a very special cake all for a very special lady.

She was a homemaker a wife and a mother.

Casteel was born in 1913 and at the time Woodrow Wilson was the president, women’s suffrage took place in Washington DC and bread cost an average of 5.6 cents per pound.

“She raised us up in the ’40s and the ’50s. There were not a lot of modern things that we use today. She had to do her own laundry in the basement with a wringer which was a modern invention at the time,” said Casteel’s daughter Alice Cass.

Casteel’s family said her secret to living a long life is a secret, but she always adds it has a lot to do with the family.

“She lived for her family. She always had a very positive attitude. Never said a bad word about anyone and she never thinks anything is a problem,” said Cass.

The facility remains COVID -19 free and has been all along. Casteel lived through the 1918 pandemic and now this one.

“This is her second pandemic. She has 9 children, 17 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. It’s an amazing testimony to her and her family,” said Fred Wiesehan, President of Mari De Villa.