ST. LOUIS — Join FOX 2, KPLR 11 and our partners, Y98 and 102.5 KEZK as we co-host a pre-game Opening Day Pep Rally on Thursday, March 30th before the Cardinals take on the Blue Jays at Busch Stadium at 3:10pm.

Between 10am – 2pm, come and meet FOX 2 and KPLR 11 personalities, plus fans will enjoy giveaways, food and fun for all fans on the biggest unofficial holiday in St. Louis!

What: Opening Day Pep Rally

When: Thursday, March 30th

Time: 10am – 2pm

Where: Kiener Plaza

What: Food, beverages, booths, giveaways and fun for all fans!