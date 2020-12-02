FOX 2 and KPLR 11 prepare for studio renovations

ST. LOUIS – Things are about to look different around FOX 2 and NEWS 11 and that’s a good thing.

We’re getting ready to embark on a studio renovation. The main broadcast studio where you see all our newscasts originate from is about to change.

In fact, a wall will be moved to create a much larger weather center for our team of meteorologists to provide you with the most accurate forecasts in the St.Louis area. You know how you can tell it’s going to be a big-time project? They’re going to bust into the boss’s office to make the weather center larger.

“While it’s true this is sort of an office makeover for us, it actually gives us the opportunity to use our science and technology to tell the weather story in a more effective way,” said FOX 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman.

For the time being, our weathercasts will originate in the KPLR 11 weather studio. We’re really lucky to have this extra space. For station employees, it just means a little moving around the room. For viewers, there will be no change in what you’ve come to expect from our meteorologists.

“It’s always exciting to get a new set, but ultimately, it’s always exciting to be able to share how we can tell that story. Whether it be weather or news or consumer information,” Zimmerman said. “We can access more technology to tell the story easier.”

From a news standpoint, you’ll still get the same news from the same people, they’ll just be in different places. We’ll also be broadcasting from a smaller, black box studio. It provides us with the versatility to move and do the renovation in the main studio while not skipping a beat bringing you what you need to know each day. Our engineering staff is working very hard to provide these spaces for us while also keeping in mind social distancing.

“With COVID going on right now we’ve erected different locations throughout the building to keep all our talent safe. We’ll continue to focus on having a safe presentation in the new studio,” said FOX 2 and NEWS 11 Vice President of Engineering & Operations Jay Gill. “In this market, if you’re not growing, you’re dying. We want to make sure we connect with our viewers in every facet of the new content and data coming across to them.”

For a while, things are going to look different around here, but we believe when this project is complete we won’t only be bigger, we’ll be better. We look forward to bringing you some progress reports as the work begins.