ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 is partnering with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for the 67th annual ‘Old Newsboys Day.’

From 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., hundreds of volunteers will sell special editions of the Post-Dispatch at the corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Gravois Road in south St. Louis County. All the funds raised will go to the Old Newsboys children’s charities, which help kids receive food, shelter, clothing, and medical care.

Former St. Louis Cardinal Al ‘the Mad Hungarian’ Hrabosky will chair the event. FOX 2’s Chris Regnier will be live there on FOX 2 News at 7.