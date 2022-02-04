Drivers should clear rooftops because the ice may be dangerous

ST. LOUIS — FOX 2’s meteorologist Chris Higgins has a safety tip for drivers before they head back on the roads following this week’s major winter storm.

In a recent Facebook post, he uploaded a video of a semi-truck driving with a large bed of snow on its roof with a caption, “Keeping our distance from this California King snow mattress! When that thing breaks free it could cause major damage!!! PLEASE clear your rooftops of big snow and ice before taking the roads today!!!”

“This will become a bigger problem when the sun comes up and helps loosen the bond between snow and car,” said Higgins.