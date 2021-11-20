Fox 2 fans comment: What fast-food place would you like to come to St. Louis?

The fast-food chain has announced plans to debut a new, crispy, hand-breaded chicken sandwich in early August, describing the sandwich as “the best” on the market. (Bojangles)

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2 asked fans to name a fast-food place that they would like to have in St. Louis on Facebook. In 24 hours, the post received more than 4,000 comments.

Overwhelmingly, the top three answers were In-N-Out Burger, Zaxby’s, and Portillo’s.

In-N-Out Burger: Fans will have to travel to Texas for the closest location. Other locations are in Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

Zaxby’s: There are multiple locations in Missouri including, Cape Girardeau, Springfield, Columbia, Sikeston, and Warrensburg.

Portillo’s: This fast-food chain has several locations in Illinois with the closest one to St. Louis is located in Springfield, Illinois.

Fox 2 reached out to the three fast-food chains to see if there were any plans on opening locations in the St. Louis area.

In a statement from In-N-Out Burger, there are no current plans to open locations in Missouri, “although we know it is a wonderful state.”

“Slow and controlled growth has always been part of our strategy here at In-N-Out Burger, and for the near term, we will likely focus on our restaurant growth in our existing operating markets.”

Fox 2 did not hear back from Zaxby’s and Portillo’s.