Where are the best sledding hills in St. Louis? FOX 2 fan recommendations

ST. LOUIS — Fox 2 asked fans to name the best hills for sledding in St. Louis in a recent Facebook post. In one hour, the post received more than 160 comments.
Overwhelming, the most popular answer was Art Hill, which is located in Forest Park.
Below are some of the other answers Fox 2 fans shared:
- Mathilda Welmering Park in Affton
- Killer Hill in Florissant
- Carondelet Park in St. Louis
- East Central College in Union
- Holy Cross Hill in Baden
- Clifton Heights Park in St. Louis
- Blanchette Park in St. Charles
- Fox High School in Arnold
- Walnut Park in St. Louis
- Pattonville Heights Middle School in Maryland Heights
- Crestwood Park in St. Louis
- Royal Knights Hill in Jennings
- Lindenwood Park in St. Louis
- Art Hill in Forest Park
- Francis Park in St. Louis
- J.L. Mudd Elementary in O’Fallon
- Endicott Park in St. Louis
To read all of the comments on the Facebook post, click here.