Where are the best sledding hills in St. Louis? FOX 2 fan recommendations

02/21/2015 – Jordyn Costello from Mascoutah sledding at the Litchfield Spillway

ST. LOUIS — Fox 2 asked fans to name the best hills for sledding in St. Louis in a recent Facebook post. In one hour, the post received more than 160 comments.

Overwhelming, the most popular answer was Art Hill, which is located in Forest Park.

Below are some of the other answers Fox 2 fans shared:

Mathilda Welmering Park in Affton

Killer Hill in Florissant

Carondelet Park in St. Louis

East Central College in Union

Holy Cross Hill in Baden

Clifton Heights Park in St. Louis

Blanchette Park in St. Charles

Fox High School in Arnold

Walnut Park in St. Louis

Pattonville Heights Middle School in Maryland Heights

Crestwood Park in St. Louis

Royal Knights Hill in Jennings

Lindenwood Park in St. Louis

Art Hill in Forest Park

Francis Park in St. Louis

J.L. Mudd Elementary in O’Fallon

Endicott Park in St. Louis

To read all of the comments on the Facebook post, click here.