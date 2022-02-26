FOX 2 journalists among those honored at Urban League Black History event

FOX 2’s Shirley Washington, Kim Hudson, and Ty Hawkins were among a dozen African American journalists honored for their contributions at the Urban League’s Black History Month celebration.

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s Shirley Washington, Kim Hudson, and Ty Hawkins were among a dozen African American journalists honored for their contributions at the Urban League’s Black History Month celebration.

“The St. Louis region is incredibly blessed to have such outstanding members of the media telling our stories every day,” said Michael P. McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. “These honorees bring perspective and an equity lens to communications based on deep experience, a passion for our community, and a desire to be the best every single day. We are honored to celebrate them during Black History Month.”

This is the second year the Urban League has recognized local Black journalists.

The full list of honorees is below (in alphabetical order):

Robin Boyce, WSIE

Sylvester Brown, The St. Louis American Newspaper and Take 5 Magazine

and Maurice Drummond, KMOV

Ruth Ezell, Nine PBS

Ty Hawkins, KTVI

Art Holliday, KSDK

Kim Hudson, KTVI

Kevin Johnson, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tim Lampley, Independent Journalist/Producer

Alvin Reid, The St. Louis American Newspaper

Robert Townsend, KSDK

Shirley Washington, KTVI

Kim Hudson was unable to attend Saturday morning’s event due to work and family commitments.