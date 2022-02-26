FOX 2 journalists among those honored at Urban League Black History event

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s Shirley Washington, Kim Hudson, and Ty Hawkins were among a dozen African American journalists honored for their contributions at the Urban League’s Black History Month celebration.
“The St. Louis region is incredibly blessed to have such outstanding members of the media telling our stories every day,” said Michael P. McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. “These honorees bring perspective and an equity lens to communications based on deep experience, a passion for our community, and a desire to be the best every single day. We are honored to celebrate them during Black History Month.”
This is the second year the Urban League has recognized local Black journalists.
The full list of honorees is below (in alphabetical order):
- Robin Boyce, WSIE
- Sylvester Brown, The St. Louis American Newspaper and Take 5 Magazine
- Maurice Drummond, KMOV
- Ruth Ezell, Nine PBS
- Ty Hawkins, KTVI
- Art Holliday, KSDK
- Kim Hudson, KTVI
- Kevin Johnson, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch
- Tim Lampley, Independent Journalist/Producer
- Alvin Reid, The St. Louis American Newspaper
- Robert Townsend, KSDK
- Shirley Washington, KTVI
Kim Hudson was unable to attend Saturday morning’s event due to work and family commitments.