FOX 2 Meteorologist Angela Hutti explains forecasting through St. Charles City-County Library

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – FOX 2 Meteorologist Angela Hutti will teach virtual weather school with the St. Charles City-County Library.
Hutti will explain the basics of forecasting and give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at some of the challenges meteorologists run into.
The event is Monday, July 26 at 3:00 p.m.
Click here to register or call 636-978-7926. Those registered will be emailed a link to participate. The link will also have computer and phone call options.
Hutti asks all attendees to have their questions ready!