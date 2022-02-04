FOX 2 meteorologist Chris Higgins and the National Guard help motorist

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s Extreme Weather Specialist Chris Higgins was out driving in the Woods Basement System Storm Runner when he came across a motorist in need.

Higgins was at Tesson Ferry Road and Lindbergh Boulevard when he saw a red sedan stuck in some snow Friday morning. The driver was trying to get onto Lindbergh from Tesson Ferry when he got stuck.

In order to get the car unstuck, Higgins and the National Guard put a mat under one of the car’s front tires. Then Higgins and a National Guardsman pushed the car as it accelerated.

It worked for a moment until the car slowed down and came to a halt once again. But eventually, the car got onto Lindbergh and the driver was able to get on his way to work.