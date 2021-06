ST. LOUIS – The readers of St. Louis Magazine have spoken and FOX 2 News in the Morning has won the best TV morning show. Members of the morning show crew were patting themselves on the back over the award Monday morning. FOX 2’s Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman also won the category best TV Meteorologist.

St. Louis Magazine comes out with their A-list every year. Click here to see the winners in each category from entertainment, news, beauty, automotive, pets, weddings, sports, and more.