There are only six hours left in the 2023 Legislative Session in Jefferson City. Many of the big items are in the hands of the Senate, like childcare tax credits (a governor priority) and sports betting.

On Thursday, the Senate passed more than 10 bills before Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, brought the upper chamber to a halt by reading a book about Ronald Reagan. In between chapters, Eigel said the Senate hasn’t done enough “big things” this session like reducing personal property taxes. He said no one in his district sent him here to pass sports betting and he does not see a path to legalize it before the end of session.

The bill Eigel was speaking on has nothing to do with cutting personal property taxes or sports betting, instead it was a tax exemption for the production of electricity. It was expected that after a vote on the underlying bill came up, the chamber would move on to sports betting, and he wanted to prevent that from happening before the body had time to take a vote on cutting taxes.

Finally, the Senate recessed for the night, leaving the possibility of a long Friday.

Transgender Legislation

After making headlines all of session, legislation restricting gender-affirming care for minors and require transgender athletes from playing on the team aligned with the sex on their birth certificate is headed to the Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. Missouri is joining more than a dozen states in restricting or banning access to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or gender-affirming surgery. This would also affect Medicaid patients and surgery would no longer be available to inmates or prisoners. Following Wednesday’s vote, one lawmaker is thinking twice about his political party. Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, said he’s not questioning being gay, he’s questioning being a Republican. Two weeks ago, the governor put pressure on lawmakers by saying they must pass this legislation or be prepared to come back to a special session. In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Parson said he appreciates the General Assembly taking action and he looks forward to the legislation arriving to his office.”

Blair’s Law

In the final hours of session, lawmakers sent legislation to the governor’s desk to impose tougher penalties for people who fire celebratory gunshots. Back in 2011, bullets fired on the 4th of July, killing 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane in Kansas City. Since then, Blair’s mom Michele has been coming to the statehouse asking lawmakers to change state law. After coming to the Capitol for nearly 12 years, the General Assembly gave final approval to the legislation known as “Blair’s Law.” This would make it a crime for unlawful discharge of a firearm to shoot a gun with criminal negligence within a city’s limits. Blair’s Law was part of a large crime bill which also removed the salary cap for the Kansas City Police Department for all officers, streamlining the expungement process, compensate people who have been wrongfully convicted and create a restitution system for people whose convictions are overturned. The bill originally was proposed to increase the penalty for people who are convicted of killed a police dog, the measure is known as “Max’s Law” after the killing of a St. Joseph K-9 officer Max.

Texting & driving, no more

The Senate also passed a bill Thursday that bans texting while driving for all drivers. The law is known as the “Siddens Bening Hands Free Law.” Under current state law, it’s only illegal to be texting while driving if you’re under 21. This changes state statute to ban the use of being on your phone while driving for all ages. Under the bill you can use your device while driving as long as it’s hands free. The legislation also allows car dealers to collect sales tax on vehicles before the buyer leaves the car lot, allowing it to part of financing. The bill is now headed to the governor’s desk.