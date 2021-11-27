Fox 2 reporter Elliott Davis among ‘Media Person of the Year’ honorees

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2’s Elliott Davis was named “Media Persons of the Year” by the St. Louis Press Club, along with other honorees.

The honorees are made of five individuals — two from newspapers and television, one from radio, and one group of broadcast journalists, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Davis has distinguished himself as the investigative reporter for FOX 2’s “You Paid For It,” KTVI’s popular ongoing investigations into government waste in our area and one of the area’s longest-running franchises.

He has questioned officials from mayors to governors to presidents in search of answers. His “You Paid For It” series has made him a champion of the underdog and taxpayers in our area. His hard-hitting investigations have brought about many changes.

Below is a list of the other honorees, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Joe Holleman has been a staff writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch since 1989, reporting on news, features and has written “Life Sherpa” and “Joe’s St. Louis” columns.

has been a staff writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch since 1989, reporting on news, features and has written “Life Sherpa” and “Joe’s St. Louis” columns. Debbie Monterrey anchors a morning news show “Total Information AM” at 5 a.m. at KMOX 1120. She started at the station in 2003.

anchors a morning news show “Total Information AM” at 5 a.m. at KMOX 1120. She started at the station in 2003. Wiley Price is a photo journalist best known for his work at the St. Louis American. He is a member of the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame.

is a photo journalist best known for his work at the St. Louis American. He is a member of the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame. Kay Quinn is an anchor and reporter for KSDK Channel 5. She’s been with the station for more than 32 years and anchors the 4 p.m. newscast.

is an anchor and reporter for KSDK Channel 5. She’s been with the station for more than 32 years and anchors the 4 p.m. newscast. The group of broadcast journalists is the team behind “Living St. Louis” at KETC Channel 9, including Jim Kirchherr, executive producer, and Ruth Ezell, Anne-Marie Berger, Kara Vaninger and Brooke Butler.

An award ceremony for the honorees will be held in person at the club’s main fundraiser in the spring, the Post-Dispatch reports.