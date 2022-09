ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A deadline of September 19th at noon was communicated to the Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine campaigns for our October 4 statewide debate.

The Schmitt for senate campaign has accepted our invitation. We have not received an answer from Trudy Busch Valentine’s campaign as of the deadline.

Without commitments from both campaigns and the time needed to produce a quality broadcast, we are unable to proceed at this time.