FOX 2 unveils new broadcast studio

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 has spent time making home improvements, like some of you during the pandemic.

Work began in late December as our station engineering team removed the old set and built our new high-tech home.

Nexstar Media Group purchased FOX 2 in 2019. They’ve made a gigantic investment in this news operation, spending more money on a television studio in our station’s history.

The set designers incorporated St. Louis landmarks into our brand. From our local bridge to the world-famous Gateway Arch.

Our weather, sports, and traffic teams each have significant upgrades in their presentation.

Parts of the old set will not go to waste. Our former anchor desk has been donated to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis for its own television production.

FOX 2 has a lot of stories to tell you in the years to come and we’re excited to bring them to you from our new home.