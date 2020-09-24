FOX 2 weather team attends virtual workshop to continue building effective warning team in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Broadcast meteorologists from across the region, as well as meteorologists with the National Weather Service, attended a virtual media workshop to discuss ways to better serve the public.

The workshop covered a variety of topics important to our viewers, such as the lack of river flooding in 2020, as well as looking higher into thunderstorms using radar to help determine whether a severe thunderstorm warning should be issued.

These workshops are critical to building an effective warning team in St. Louis. They help open the lines of communication between all meteorologists in the area, allowing us to learn from one another. They also enable us to work together as a team to better prepare and warn the public for impactful weather.

“We hold these workshops each year to learn from past impactful weather events and to make plans for how to prepare and warn the public for upcoming events. When we share the latest science and our experiences, we can all learn how to warn the public more quickly and effectively when dangerous weather strikes!” said Kevin Dietsch, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis.