ST. LOUIS – Friday, July 15 marks FOX 2’s Andy Banker’s 20th anniversary with the station. He started working at FOX 2 on this date in 2002.

He wrote the following on Twitter:

20 years. 7-15-2002 to 7-15-2022 at @Fox2Now — never dreamed we’d come this far ..tearing up think about all of the wonderful people I’ve covered — and those I’ve worked with — especially the ones we’ve lost. It’s overwhelming…

Banker is from Millstadt, Illinois; a graduate of Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville and the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. He worked as a reporter and anchor in Champaign, Illinois, and Dayton, Ohio, before returning home in 1994. He worked as a reporter and Weekend Anchor at KDNL, ABC 30 News, for 8 years. He was also the stadium announcer for the Rams at the Edward Jones Dome.

He has received multiple Emmys, Edward R. Murrow, and Associated Press awards for his reporting. He’s been named “Best Reporter” by the Illinois Associated Press 4 times.

Andy volunteers with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation among other charities. He’s a past honorary Chairman of the Walk to Cure Diabetes. Andy is a huge fan of the Cardinals, Blues, and Fighting Illini; plus musicians Jay Farrar, John Hiatt, and Bruce Springsteen.