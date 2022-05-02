ST. LOUIS – Congratulations to a former FOX 2 employee!

Mikala McGhee won Miss Missouri USA Sunday night! She represented St. Louis in the statewide pageant. She now advances to the Miss USA pageant where she will represent the entire state of Missouri.

McGhee is a St. Louis native who started as an intern in 2019 and then joined the Fox 2 News team as a news and sports reporter in February 2020. She graduated from George Mason University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, emphasis in public relations, in 2016. She then went on to Florida Gulf Coast University where she completed her master’s degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in law and administration.

Mikala played Division I basketball throughout her entire collegiate career. She won an A-Sun Conference championship with the Eagles and made an appearance in the 2016-2017 NCAA Women’s Tournament. Mikala grew up in Bridgeton and attended Pattonville High School. Her outstanding performance in the classroom and as a three-sport varsity athlete gained her a lot of notoriety and success. She was voted the St. Louis Cardinals Female Athlete of the Year two years in a row, on top of receiving first team all-state and all-metro honors in basketball and soccer.

Mikala’s journey into journalism came unexpectedly. After moving back home from Fort Myers, Florida, she began substitute teaching in the Pattonville School District and playing professional basketball for the St. Louis Surge. Trying to enter into a career path that was suitable to her strengths, she applied for a full-time position at KTVI/KPLR, but with little experience as a reporter – she was turned down.

Instead, Mikala took advantage of an internship opportunity at the station. After three months of hard work and dedication to growing in the field, she worked her way up to a full-time reporter.

In March 2022 she decided to put all of her efforts into preparing for the Miss Missouri USA 2022 Pageant and stepped down from her role as a reporter. She says that she plans on continuing a career in media and broadcasting in the future.