ST. LOUIS – A new record was set for a couple of John Pertzborns’ bow ties Saturday night at the 10th annual Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School auction in Old Town Florissant.

The theme was Alice in Wonderland and auctioneer Steve Rupp did a wonderful job raising $2,000 for two Pertzborn bow ties. The winning bidders were Mark Goldstein and Nathan Bennett.

One bow tie will be on display at Hendel’s Restaurant, and the other may appear at Hanke’s Tavern, two Florissant institutions.