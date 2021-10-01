Fox 2’s Mandy Murphy hosts virtual Knowledge & Power event tonight

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2’s Mandy Murphy is hosting this year’s virtual Knowledge & Power event tonight for the Girls in the Know organization.

She is a proud advisory council member and program graduate, along with her daughter Lacey.

Girls in the Know is a nonprofit where girls, ages 9-13, start vulnerable conversations and learn from female licensed professionals to develop self-esteem.

The organization is raising funds until 10 p.m. to support access to their empowerment for girls who may not receive this information otherwise.

Tune in tonight at 7 p.m. for the Livestream event.