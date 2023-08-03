ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s political team, Hancock and Kelley, did a “deep dive” into the latest federal indictment of former President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Republican political consultant John Hancock and Democrat consultant Michael Kelley had a discussion covering various topics such as the strength of the case against Trump this time and the impact of yet another indictment on political candidates back home in Missouri and Illinois.

They shared their analysis of Trump’s assertion that this is another politically motivated prosecution designed to interfere in the 2024 presidential election campaign in which Trump is currently the overwhelming frontrunner.

They also agreed with something Trump said Thursday: it’s a sad day for America.

Watch Hancock and Kelley every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on FOX 2 for St. Louis’s top political analysis.