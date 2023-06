ST. LOUIS – Our very own FOX 2’s Shirley Washington was inducted into the 2023 Silver Circle at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Mid-America Emmys Award.

We surprised Shirley with the announcement on-air Thursday night.

NATAS Mid-America Emmys Silver Circle award honors media professionals for 25 years of distinguished service to the television news industry.

