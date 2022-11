Beginning Monday, Nov. 21, “World Cup Tonight” will air at midnight on every tournament match day. Hosts Kate Abdo, former U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) star Maurice Edu, and former NFL star and soccer aficionado Chad Johnson welcome guests and analysts to recap and discuss the tournament.

Rob Stone of FOX Sports will host “World Cup Today” to preview each of the day’s fixtures prior to opening kick of the first match.

Due to the tournament, The Power of Two Midday News and Studio STL will air at their regularly scheduled times of 11 a.m. and noon, respectively, on KPLR 11.

Syndicated programs “The Rachael Ray Show,” “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “TMZ Live,” and “Hot Bench” will all be affected at some point during the World Cup. The shows will return to their normal times at the conclusion of the competition. Check the FOX 2 Program Schedule to see which shows will be impacted.

The FOX 2 World Cup broadcast schedule is as follows (all times Central):

Nov. 21

9 a.m. – World Cup Today

9:45 a.m. – Senegal v. Netherlands

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – United States v. Wales

3 p.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 22

9 a.m. – World Cup Today

9:45 a.m. – Mexico v. Poland

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – France v. Australia

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 23

9 a.m. – World Cup Today

9:45 a.m. – Spain v. Costa Rica

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Belgium v. Canada

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 24

9 a.m. – World Cup Today

9:45 a.m. – Portugal v. Ghana

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Brazil v. Serbia

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 25

9 a.m. – World Cup Today

9:45 a.m. – Netherlands v. Ecuador

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – England v. United States

3 p.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 26

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 27

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 28

9 a.m. – World Cup Today

9:45 a.m. – Brazil v. Switzerland

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Portugal v. Uruguay

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 29

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Netherlands v. Qatar

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Iran v. United States

3 p.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 30

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Tunisia v. France

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Poland v. Argentina

3 p.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 1

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Croatia v. Belgium

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Japan v. Spain

3 p.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 2

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – South Korea v. Portugal

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Cameroon v. Brazil

3 p.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 3

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Round of 16 – TBA

11 a.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Round of 16 – TBA

3 p.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 4

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 5

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Round of 16 – Teams TBA

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Round of 16 – Teams TBA

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 6

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Round of 16 – Teams TBA

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Round of 16 – Teams TBA

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 9

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Quarterfinals – Teams TBA

12 p.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Quarterfinals – Teams TBA

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 10

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Quarterfinals – Teams TBA

11 a.m. – World Cup Today

12:45 p.m. – Quarterfinals – Teams TBA

3 p.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 13

12 p.m. – World Cup Live

12:45 p.m. – Semi-Finals – Teams TBA

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 14

12 p.m. – World Cup Live

12:45 p.m. – Semi-Finals – Teams TBA

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 17

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – Third Place Match – Teams TBA

11 a.m. – World Cup Today

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 18

8 a.m. – World Cup Live

8:45 a.m. – World Cup Final – Teams TBA

12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight