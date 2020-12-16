Fox C-6 parents, teachers hold rally to show support for superintendent and returning full-time

ARNOLD, Mo. – Fox C-6 School District’s Board of Education met Wednesday night while parents, teachers, and students stood outside the board meeting with signs to show their support for returning to in-person learning full-time.

“We want our kids in school,” parent Victoria Halbert said. “I’m fighting for all the other students that do not have parents that are working from home. This is my fight for all the other students.”

Those at the rally said they were there in support of Superintendent Dr. Nisha Patel.

“We’re out here tonight in support of Dr. Patel to get our kids back in school,” parent Kenneth Woolsey said.

Students in the district are either hybrid or all-virtual, but parents at the rally were in support of retuning to a full-time, in-person schedule.

A teacher in the district said Wednesday night’s rally was started in response to a petition that was sent out and asked people to sign it to show that district superintendent Patel to be held accountable for her re-entry plan.

“The majority of the people that I know don’t feel like she went against (the re-entry plan), I think she’s doing everything she can do what’s best for students,” teacher Bettina Woolsey said. “It wasn’t something negative to demand that we want our kids back in school four days a week.”

Many parents said this rally was intended to be positive and show the superintendent they support her, despite the petition circulating.

Woolsey said the hybrid learning schedule is not only tough on her own five kids, but also for the high school students she teachers.

“I know that we have had a few kids that have attempted suicide in the last few weeks, and that breaks my heart there’s no way as a teacher that I want to watch one of those deaths happen,” Woolsey said.

The district sent a statement ahead of the rally Wednesday night:

“We appreciate all of the Fox C-6 stakeholders who have shared their thoughts and opinions about students returning to school for additional days of in-person instruction. We will continue to take stakeholder input into consideration as we strive to make decisions that are in the best interest of the Fox C-6 students, staff, and community.”