FOX C-6 School District votes to start school year with indoor mask mandate

ARNOLD, Mo. – A vote taken Tuesday by the Fox C-6 Board of Education will result in the school district beginning the school year with an indoor mask mandate.

District officials had previously recommended a mitigation strategy that included a mask recommendation.

The vote calls for the district to implement an indoor mask mandate whenever COVID benchmarks measured by the Jefferson County Health Department result in the county being at an orange or red level.

The county is currently at a red level.

Parents with opposing views spoke passionately before the vote was taken. Some parents opposed to mandate believe the decision should be left up to each family.

They also believe a mask mandate will take a toll on students’ mental health.

Supporters of a mandate called on district officials to follow CDC recommendations and believe a mandate will slow the spread of the virus.

They also believe a mandate will help keep kids in the classroom and avoid the need for virtual learning.