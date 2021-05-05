FOX Files: Documents detail misconduct allegations against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 has obtained the 73-page court filing which details allegations of professional misconduct against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner that could result in the loss of her law license.

Among the allegations:

Gardner’s Concealment and misrepresentations” during her 2018 investigation into former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

The filing list “more than 50 rule violations” including alleged “false statements & failure to disclose evidence” on multiple occasions in March and April of 2018.

The allegations say Gardner also misrepresented and concealed facts from her own colleagues.

In her response to the court action, her counsel wrote that Gardner had recently won re-election with “an overwhelming majority (74%) of the voters…This information is another attempt by Ms. Gardner’s political enemies – largely from outside St. Louis – to remove Ms. Gardner and thwart the systemic reforms she champions.”

“I haven’t been able to uncover any situation in Missouri where a circuit attorney or a prosecuting attorney has been accused of this level of misconduct in the past recent history,” J. Bradley Young with Harris, Dowell, Fisher & Young L.C. said Wednesday while providing legal analysis on the allegations to FOX 2/KPLR 11.

Young said after the investigation is complete, the findings will be presented to the Missouri Supreme Court, but there is no timeline for when this could happen.

A hearing date has not been set.

“The Missouri Supreme Court would have the option to either sanction Ms. Gardner, they could also suspend her bar license, they could revoke her bar license or, if they found that Kim Garnder did not engage in any ethical misconduct, the charges could be dismissed,” he said.

Young said if the investigation ends in Gardner’s license suspended or revoked, the governor of Missouri would appoint someone to take over her role.

“That appointment would come from the government office in Jefferson City as opposed to someone who is elected by the people of St. Louis,” he said.