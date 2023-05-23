ST. LOUIS — Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars premieres Wednesday on FOX 2. A street team from the network will be in St. Louis to promote the new show and to hand out chances to win up to $2,500. They will be visiting the Delmar Loop, Ballpark Village, Lafayette Square, and more high traffic areas.

The team from FOX will be handing out $250,000 in Gordon Ramsay “bills.” The funny money is your pass to play a game for real cash. The back side of the bill has a QR code that takes you to a website to play an augmented reality game. Use your phone to stack virtual cash for a chance to win real money.

Ramsay steps into the world of business in this FOX show, putting food and drink industry entrepreneurs through a series of challenges. The contestants aim to impress Ramsay and secure a personal investment of $250,000.

Ramsay, alongside guest judges and focus groups, evaluates the participants’ progress as they tackle various aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing, and selling to real customers. Throughout the competition, Ramsay pushes the contestants to their limits and talent to determine who has what it takes to become the next great culinary entrepreneur.