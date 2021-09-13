Fox Theater requiring proof of vaccination or negative test

ST. LOUIS– The Fox Theater has announced that guests ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 tests along with an ID for entry to the theater.

Guests will also be required to complete a brief verbal health screening at entry and wear a face mask at all times while inside the Fox.

Guests under the age of 12 will not be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test, but will be required to wear a face mask at all times.

Original vaccination cards, printed copies of vaccination cards, or digital copies of vaccination cards will be accepted as proof of vaccination.

Guests who cannot provide proof of vaccination may provide proof of a negative COVID PCR test taken within 72 hours of the ticket holder’s performance or an antigen test administered by a healthcare or pharmacy provider within 24 hours of the performance. Self-administered tests will not be accepted.

The policy will begin on October 1. The Fox Theater says this will give guests the opportunity to make informed decisions about future ticket purchases and about attending events for which they currently have tickets.

Single ticket holders and Broadway Series subscribers are receiving communication outlining their options for exchanges or refunds.

The Fox Theater says it has taken steps to upgrade its facilities to welcome guests back. The Fox Theater has selected a Plasma Air Bipolar ionization system to safely reduce harmful airborne pathogens, viruses, bacteria, mold, VOCs ,and odor. The technology is in its existing HVAC systems.

You can find all the COVID-19 guidelines on the Fox Theater’s website.