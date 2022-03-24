ST. LOUIS – The Fabulous Fox Theatre is eager to celebrate its 40th Anniversary with an incredible lineup in the 2022-2023 U.S. Bank Broadway Series!

Get ready to open the season with the signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies of the legendary quintet in AIN’T TOO PROUD – The Life and Times of The Temptations.

Winner of eight 2019 TonyAwards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, HADESTOWN invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back in October.

For the first time in forever, experience Disney’s FROZEN like never before in this unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects.

To kick off 2023, you’ll lose your head over the new original musical that is the global sensation SIX.

All rise in St. Louis for the most successful American play in Broadway history, Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, followed by the laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater, TOOTSIE.

To close out the seven-show season ticket package in May of 2023, everything will be alright with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR celebrating its 50th Anniversary.

An eight-show package is also available to subscribers with the addition of Broadway sensation and St. Louis’ most “popular” musical WICKED when it flies into town in April.

2022 – 2023 U.S. Bank Broadway Series Shows and Specials:

(The Season Ticket Package shows are in bold)

AIN’T TOO PROUD – The Life and Times of The Temptations * September 20 – October 2, 2022

HADESTOWN * October 11-23, 2022

Disney’s FROZEN * November 2-13, 2022

A CHRISTMAS CAROL * December 1-4, 2022

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER * December 11, 2022

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE * December 16-17, 2022

ELF The Musical * December 20-24, 2022

BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical * January 6-8, 2023

LES MISERABLES * January 17-22, 2023

SIX * January 24 – February 5, 2023

BLUE MAN GROUP * February 9-12, 2023

Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD * February 28 – March 12, 2023

TOOTSIE * March 21 – April 2, 2023

WICKED * April 12 – May 7, 2023

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR * May 9-21, 2023

New seven and eight-show season ticket packages will go on sale June 6 at 10 a.m. Current U.S. Bank Broadway season ticket holders will receive their renewal information in the coming weeks. On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced later.

For more information, please call the Fox Subscription office at 314-535-1700.