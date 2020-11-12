Fox Theatre ‘A Dickens of a Tour’ begins after Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS – Holiday tours of The Fabulous Fox Theatre will begin after Thanksgiving and on through December.

The tours are inspired by Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. The Fabulous Fox’s “A Dickens of a Tour” takes guests through the ghosts of Christmas Past and Present, Jacob Marley, Victorian dancers and more iconic characters from A Christmas Carol.

The tour will also give a history of the theatre and guests will get to see the theatre while its decorated for the holidays.

Click here to find tour dates and times.

Due to the pandemic, tours will have a maximum of 16 people and will have timed entries every 10 minutes. The tours will not include the narrow underground tunnels, they will move in one direction and not cross paths with other tour groups, participants will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing, each tour will be accompanied by a Fox tour guide and a monitor to assure adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing and hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the tour.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. Parking is included. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 13 at noon. All tickets must be purchased online in advance. Food and drink are not available during the tours.