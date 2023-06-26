ST. LOUIS — The FOX network show Next Level Chef is now casting for cooks to join their third season. Producers are looking for local and up-and-coming chefs from the St. Louis area. They are looking for home cooks, social media chefs, and line cooks to be culinary contenders competing to win $250,000 plus a year-long mentorship by the three host chefs.

Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais recruit talented chefs and take them under their wings as they face unique cooking challenges with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar. The stage for the show is three stories high, and each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst.

Are you ready to compete? Appy here.