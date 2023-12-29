ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The students of Francis Howell will still have access to black history and literature instruction next year, despite recent changes to elective courses. The school board’s decision to eliminate social justice standards from these courses last week sparked concerns, but assurances have been made regarding the availability of black history and literature electives in the upcoming fall semester.

The board is introducing a new curriculum described as rigorous and largely politically neutral. This shift in direction has raised skepticism among some parents, who question the sudden change in the board’s stance.

In response to the board’s decision to remove social justice standards, the NAACP has been actively advocating for the reinstatement of these courses. They organized a meeting to strategize protests against the board’s move, effective from July 1 to 24. The school board, in a statement to Fox 2, mentioned their intention to offer the courses in the future once the curriculum undergoes adjustments to eliminate social justice standards.

The initial vote last week created uncertainty among students and the community, fueling concerns that black history and literature courses might be permanently removed from the district’s curriculum.

However, just hours before a student-led meeting at Francis Howell, the school board president and superintendent released a joint statement affirming the availability of black history and literature electives for the next school year.

Despite this clarification, parents remain dissatisfied, viewing the removal of these electives as unnecessary. Strong emotions have surfaced, with some expressing deep upset and others questioning the motivations behind the board’s decision.

This controversy adds to a series of racial conflicts in the district. Earlier this year, the school board voted to rescind the district’s anti-racism resolution, adopted in 2020, causing concerns among advocates for a more diverse and inclusive education system.