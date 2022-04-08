ST. PETERS, Mo. — Two years after the pandemic canceled big events, one St. Charles County School District’s prom is finally back in-person Friday night.

Rolling up in style, prom season returned in full swing with beautiful gowns, suits, and of course, music. The picture-perfect prom made its comeback.

Like so many schools across the country, Francis Howell School District had to cancel proms due to COVID-19.

“Prom is a staple for a lot of people and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Francis Howell High School Student, Max Denemate.

But as the couples arrived, all of that is now a faded memory.

“It feels good. I mean, the past couple of years have been hard on everyone. So we’ve worked really hard to organize the prom and just give a good night for everyone to remember for the rest of their lives. So making memories is what it’s all about,” said Francis Howell High School student and prom organizer, J.B. Ney.

Having the classic prom has been a missing part of the high school experience.

“It’s really exciting to be able to have it, a lot of grades got to miss out on it unfortunately,” said Francis Howell High School students Kenzie Beckmann.

The prom dubbed “Howellywood” went all out with all the bells and whistles you’d expect for a night to remember. It’s one of the first proms of the season. Because of lingering high COVID rates in the St. Louis area, prom 2022 almost didn’t happen.

“We got the OK to move forward in February, not for sure knowing it was going to happen but thinking this might be real,” said Francis Howell High School Principal David Wedlock. “This year first thing there was a line out the door. The kids wanted the tickets and they were ready to come.”

More than 600 students filled the Old Hickory Golf Club in St. Peters to celebrate. With COVID numbers at a record low, the prom went on with no restrictions.

That means kids were able to have fun without masks or any social distancing.

And of course, it wouldn’t be prom without the dance floor.

“I’m excited to take pictures and make memories with my boyfriend and my friends,” said Francis Howell High School Student, Madalyn Everly, “it’s something we can remember forever.”

This is the first of three proms for the school district.

The next one will be back at the Old Hickory Golf Club on April 22nd for Francis Howell North High School.