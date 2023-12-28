ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Francis Howell School Board says students will still be able to enroll in Black history and literature courses next year.

The school board says there was some confusion over a vote addressing the electives last week.

Last week, the school board voted to rescind “social justice standards used in the courses, effective July 1, 2024,” according to a statement the school board sent Thursday to FOX 2.

“Board members indicated during the [Dec. 21] meeting that they would like to see the courses offered in the future, once the curriculum is adjusted to remove the social justice standards,” the statement continued.

Board President Adam Bertrand tells FOX 2 the courses will remain available for the 2024-25 school year. Last week’s vote initially caused some uncertainty from community members that Black history and literature courses would be removed from the district’s curriculum.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.