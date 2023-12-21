O’FALLON, Mo. – On Thursday, the Francis Howell School Board voted to remove two elective courses from the district’s high schools.

Effective July 1, 2024, FHSD will no longer offer Black history or Black literature for students as an elective.

Previous students of the classes said they learned valuable life lessons while in the course.

“I learned so many different things in that class that I never knew about, and I think a lot of people would not know unless they took that course,” Lauren Chance said. “Not only did the course teach me a lot, it also built a community. I was in a class with people who had similar interests as me.”