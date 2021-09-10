Franklin County Commission to vote on resolution opposing new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – The Franklin County Commission is considering a resolution that opposes the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that employers with more than 100 workers are required to get a COVID-19 vaccine or offer weekly testing.

Franklin County’s proposed resolution says that “no COVID-19 vaccine should be mandated by law” and it will not require county employees to be vaccinated.

The vote will take place Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m.

“The County Commission of the County of Franklin, Missouri believes that medical treatment and preventative measures are an individual choice and that the government has no role to play in mandating COVID-19 vaccinations,” a portion of the proposed resolution states.

In a press release, the county commission encourages everyone to consult their health care providers and doctors when it comes to mitigating COVID.