ST. LOUIS – A Franklin County, Missouri, man was indicted last week for allegedly crossing state lines with the intention of having sex with a child.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Scott Arnold-Micke, 46, pleaded not guilty on Friday to one count of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. He was indicted on March 22.

According to the indictment, that between spring 2018 and fall 2020, Arnold-Micke took a child as young as 11 across state lines to have sex.

Arnold-Micke is due back in federal court on Wednesday for a detention hearing. Prosecutors want Arnold-Micke jailed until trial, accusing him of sexually assaulting at least six other children, and traveling to seven states with minors in order to have sex with them.

Prosecutors claim one victim had teeth knocked out of their mouth after refusing to have sex with Arnold-Micke.

The FBI, Rolla Police Department, and Phelps County Sheriff’s Department were involved in the investigation that led to Arnold-Micke’s arrest. Other potential victims are asked to contact the FBI St. Louis Office at 314-589-2500 or the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213.