FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Starting next month, anyone who plans to register a vehicle in Franklin County will no longer be required to get an emissions test for their vehicle.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources officially announced the change Wednesday, which has been in the works for several years. In 2019, the department submitted a formal request to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to end the testing requirements in Franklin County.

Most counties in the Show-Me State require emissions, but the Missouri Air Conservation Commission adopted an amendment to the state regulation in January 2022 that paved the way for Franklin County to end emissions testing.

“Documentation provided with the request demonstrates that removing the requirements will not jeopardize air quality, particularly with respect to the federal outdoor air quality standard for ground-level ozone,” said the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in a news release Wednesday. “Further, it shows that air pollution from motor vehicles will continue to decline in Franklin County, even in the absence of the emission testing requirements. This is the result of federal motor vehicle regulations and normal fleet turnover in the region.”

Department leaders will reach out to emissions testing stations in Franklin County and partner agencies to ensure residents are aware of the new exemption. The county will still require people to pass an emissions test if they plan to register their vehicles before July 1.

According to the department, ground-level ozone concentrations in the St. Louis region have steadily declined over the past 20 years, making it possible for some counties to remove emissions requirements.

“We are happy to announce the removal of this regulatory burden for vehicle owners in Franklin County,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “We will continue to evaluate and pursue opportunities to remove burdens on our citizens where it will not jeopardize the environmental improvements we have achieved.”

This exemption comes after another recent change in Missouri’s response to safety inspections. As of August 2019, an emissions test is not required for vehicles within the first ten years following the model year of manufacture if they have logged less than 150,000 miles on their odometer.

“Today’s announcement provides relief to citizens and working families in Franklin County that will save them time and put money back in their pockets,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Missouri will continue our balanced approach to protect our environment and natural resources without overburdening our businesses and citizens.”

Emissions testing requirements will remain in place for vehicles registered in several nearby counties, including Jefferson County, St. Charles County, St. Louis County and St. Louis City. For the latest emissions response in the St. Louis region, click here.