UNION, Mo. – Washington, Missouri is reporting half of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County.

As of Tuesday evening, the Franklin County Health Department, 62 people have tested positive for coronavirus and three have died as a result.

The youngest person to test positive thus far is a 21-year-old woman from Washington. The oldest patients are two 98-year-old Washington women.

Eight people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are still ongoing.