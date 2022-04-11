FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Franklin County woman who pleaded guilty to her involvement in the January 6th Capitol insurrection will be sentenced Monday.

Emily Hernandez is expected to receive a 45-day sentence as part of a plea deal, but her legal issues are far from over. Hernandez still faces charges for a fatal wrong-way crash on I-44 in January. Investigators said the 22-year-old was drunk when she collided head-on with an SUV killing the woman behind the wheel.

Hernandez surrendered to federal authorities on January 19, 2021 after she stole part of a sign from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on January 6th. The affidavit says the value of the sign is $870.

Her attorney, Ethan Corlija said she did not threaten to hurt anyone and was not out to overthrow the government or stop the electoral vote certification.