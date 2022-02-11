Franklin County woman shot twice by her husband, he then shot himself

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A woman was shot twice on Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County, Missouri, and the suspect shot himself.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Flottmann Road northwest of Gerald. The two are married. The woman called 911 and said she had been shot twice and that the man had shot himself.

They were both airlifted to a hospital in the St. Louis area. The woman is expected to make a full recovery. The man’s condition is unknown.

