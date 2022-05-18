ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Five St. Charles seniors celebrated their triple-digit birthdays on Tuesday.

May, Jo, Violet, Velma, and Lucille all turn 100 or older this year. One is 105, two are turning 102, another is 101, and one is turning 100.

They had a celebration at The Boulevard’s independent living community with their friends, family, and loved ones. Each birthday girl had their own special table of honor with their families. Their life story was presented on the table along with photos that each guest could sign. Fredbird helped bring the energy to the party and the women were even recognized by St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer.