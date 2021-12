ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals front office, alumni and Fredbird will be ringing bells for the Salvation Army Friday morning.

They will be outside the Schnucks in Richmond Heights on Clayton Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you donate $5 or more, you will receive a 2022 Marty pass redeemable for two tickets to a weekday home game for the next season.