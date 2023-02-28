ST. LOUIS – Busch Stadium will welcome a popular chain to its food experience this year.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open a location within the St. Louis Cardinals’ home venue next month. Fans can find it at the ballpark’s Budweiser Terrace section in right field.

The new Freddy’s location is a historic one, as it will be the first time the fast-food chain has opened a location within a MLB ballpark.

“At Freddy’s, non-traditional locations continue to be an integral part of our franchise offering, and we strongly believe that being able to put our brand in high-traffic locations like that of Busch Stadium not only gives us an opportunity to attract new audiences but also capture sales,” said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer at Freddy’s. “Freddy’s is honored to be able to add a concession in Busch Stadium. This new location is a testament to the unmatched power of The Freddy’s Way among any demographic, market or location.”

Freddy’s has also served customers in other non-traditional venues such as airports, casinos and college campuses.

The newest Freddy’s location will be ready to go by Opening Day, March 30, when the Cardinals host the Toronto Blue Jays.