Fredericktown’s Black River Electric Cooperative hit hard by tornado

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. – Damage from the tornado that hit southwest of Saint Louis Sunday brought down trees and caused structures to collapse in Fredericktown, Missouri.

Fredericktown is just off of Highway 67. Black River Electric Cooperative took a hit to the front of its building where some glass broke.

EMS/Mutual Aid is coming from surrounding departments.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis confirmed that a brief, weak tornado touched down northeast of Farmington.

It was rated an EF-0 based on the damage it caused and was on the ground for about three minutes. An EF-0 tornado is estimated to have had winds of 65-85 mph.

A damage survey indicated that the tornado touched down just to the west of Turley Mill Road, damaging nearby cedar trees. Alerts from the NWS at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday reported an observed tornado in Farmington, moving northeast at approximately 45 mph. By 9:10 p.m., the NWS confirmed other tornadoes near Fredericktown and St. Mary.

The Saint Francois County Sheriffs Office shared a post on its Facebook page thanking the citizens who came out and cleared debris off the roadway. The department said they mobilized 12 additional deputies to help with emergency operations. They also said in their Facebook post that they’re not aware of any fatalities in Saint Francois County.